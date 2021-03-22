Razer’s Kishi iPhone MFi Game Controller falls to new low of $89, more from $70

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi iPhone MFi Game Controller Grip at $89.02 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer is one of the very first discounts we’ve seen on this version and marks a new all-time low. Whether you’re always playing the latest Apple Arcade titles or constantly diving into the world of Genshin Impact, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must for avid iPhone gamers. It brings Switch-like gaming experience to your handset with a Lightning passthrough charging port and an adjustable design that’ll work with everything from the iPhone 12 mini to 12 Pro Max. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $70.

For those rocking Android handsets, we’re also tracking two other versions of Razer’s Kishi Mobile Game Controller on sale at Amazon. The Xbox-branded model will currently run you $89.99, down from its $100 going rate and marking the second-best price we’ve seen this year. Or just go with the standard edition at $69.99, saving you $20 from its usual $90 going rate and falling to the second-best price to date. You’ll find much of the same features notable above, just tailored towards Android handsets.

Then be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Backbone One controller grip which delivers an even more in-depth iPhone gaming experience. Or if you’re in need of a new power bank or charger to further extend mobile gaming sessions, our smartphone accessories guide is worth a look for all of the best discounts.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller features:

Thumbsticks for Great Accuracy and Tactile Feedback: Refine your aim and execution with a familiar console controller experience, supported by an array of face and bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

