Be prepared for anything with the Bluetti EP500 power station [Video]

After recent power grid issues experienced in Texas, more people might be looking for solutions in emergency situations. We’ve covered plenty of great portable power options before, like Bluetti’s own AC200, but nothing quite like this. Today we’re checking out the Bluetti EP500 – a 5100Wh all-in-one backup power station. With app control and enough power to keep the essential systems going during a power outage, or power the whole campsite, the EP500 is a clean alternative to gas-powered generators. With a campaign kicking off on Kickstarter, we got to take an early hands-on look at the new Bluetti EP500. Be sure to head below and check out our hands-on video.

Device overview

First off, this isn’t the normal portable power station that we’ve reviewed in the past. While it has wheels, the EP500 weighs close to 170lbs. Measuring in at 23 x 12 x 30 inches, it’s formidable.

With that weight and size, though, comes plenty of power for powering adventures or keeping the lights on when the power goes out. 5100Wh from LiFePO4 batteries with 6,000 charge cycles can help to power devices up to 2000W.

Bluetti EP500: Video

Ins and outs

Up to 15 outlet sources keep the EP500 ready for almost anything. On the front of the station are four AC outlets, as well as an AC input, PV input, and a communication interface. Up top, two large 15W wireless charging pads are conveniently placed behind a pop-up panel that holds a 12V cigarette lighter port, 1 100W USB-C port, 4 USB-A ports, dual 12V 10A DC outputs and a single 12V 30A RV output.

Home integration

Unlike other portable power stations, the Bluetti EP500 can also operate as a seamless UPS backup when the power goes out. Keep it plugged into an outlet, and vital systems like a computer or external drive plugged in, and the EP500 will swap over to its internal batteries if the power goes out. This additional functionality makes it even better for use in and outside of the home.

App and physical controls

Controlling the EP500 is also easy thanks to the built-in touch control panel and mobile app. With the touch screen, it’s easy to turn both AC and DC on or off, and change some settings for eco mode, UPS mode, and monitor the status of the power station.

Recharging

Continuing with the clean energy theme, the Bluetti EP500 can also be recharged via solar panels. Pair it with up to 1200W MPPT solar input to quickly recharge the power station and keep it ready for parties or emergencies. At full power, solar can take the EP500 from 0 to 100% in under 5.25 hours.

Wrapping up

If powering a campsite, outdoor party, or being prepared for an emergency power outage is something you’ve been eyeing, the Bluetti EP500 might be the best clean way to get there. After the success of their AC200 Indiegogo campaign, the EP500 is sure to be a hit as well.

