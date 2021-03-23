Melnor’s Bluetooth smart water timer helps with your utility bills at a low of $34

Amazon is offering the Melnor 1-Zone Bluetooth Smart Water Timer for $33.93 shipped. Down from $40, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This smart water timer connects to your phone via Bluetooth so you can schedule when it comes on and off. You can set it to water on specific days of the week, or even every few days depending on what your needs are. Manual mode is also available if you need to turn it on right at the unit or through the app outside of a scheduled time. Plus, watering delay allows you to temporarily pause things due to rain or if your ground is already wet. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? Orbit’s Mechanical Watering Hose Timer is available on Amazon for $11.50 right now. While it doesn’t have Bluetooth or fancy multi-day scheduling functions like the Melnor model above, it does allow you to set how long it’ll stay on before shutting off, up to 120-minutes at a time or just manually turned on with no timer.

Need something more robust? The 16-zone Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controller is down to $216 right now, which saves quite a bit considering it normally fetches $280. Designed to handle an entire sprinkler system, this is a great way to further automate your smart home.

More about the Melnor Bluetooth Smart Water Timer:

Easy and convenient scheduling from your smart device through the app within a range of 30 ft.

Flexible watering options – water on specific days of the week or on a schedule of every few days with up to 12 individual start times per day

Turn on Manual Mode from the valve unit or through the app to easily access the faucet whenever you need it

Watering Delay temporarily pauses the schedule due to rain or when the ground is already wet

Create unique device zone names and secure your timer with a password

Use the app to clearly monitor when the next watering is set or how much time is left in the current watering

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!