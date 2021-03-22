Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controller hits $175 (Save 24%), more from $110

Amazon is currently offering the 8-zone Rachio 3 Smart HomeKit Sprinkler Controller for $175.28 shipped. Normally selling for $230, you’re saving 24% here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen since September and coming within $1 of our previous mention. The 16-zone model is also on sale for $215.98, down from its usual $280 going rate and marking the second-best we’ve seen this year. Rachio’s third-generation sprinkler controller brings smart home control and other money-saving features into your system. Not only will you be able to call up Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to turn on your sprinkler, but built-in weather tracking technology ensures you won’t water on days where rain is expected. Over 5,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more Rachio deals.

Amazon is also discounting the new 8-zone Rachio R3e Sprinkler Controller to $109.99. Down from $150, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the second-best we’ve seen to date. This more affordable offering ditches the HomeKit support alongside some other higher-end features. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,800 shoppers. Learn more about how it compares to the standard Rachio 3 in our launch coverage.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill! Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more. Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

