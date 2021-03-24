Optoma has unveiled two new 4K gaming projectors that shine bright and offer blazing-fast refresh rates. Both UHD35 and UHD38 models deliver top-notch feature sets when compared with many other units on the market. An up to 240Hz refresh rate on either unit is arguably the most notable specification here, but it doesn’t stop there. Brightness has been upgraded from 3,400 lumens in the previous-generation UHD30 to a 4,000-lumen lamp in Optoma’s top-tier model. Continue reading to learn more.

Optoma’s new 4K gaming projectors boast up to 240Hz refresh rates

Refresh rates are all the rage these days now that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are among us. Both Sony and Microsoft have ventured into PC territory by offering up to 120Hz performance in supported games. Optoma takes things even further with up to 240Hz refresh rate and 4.2ms response time support in its latest 4K gaming projectors.

This feature does come with a caveat, though. When displaying content in 4K, refresh rates top out at 60Hz. You’ll only be able to achieve 240Hz performance when playing in 1080p. This shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for many gamers as a majority tend to prefer faster performance instead of a higher resolution.

“The UHD35 and UHD38 projectors elevate our level of performance with an industry-leading 4.2ms low latency, delivering fast-moving experiences perfect for a competitive gaming advantage,” said Maria Repole, Head of Marketing Communications, Optoma. “As consumers continue to seek at-home entertainment experiences that rival professional audio-visual systems, our new projector line-up delivers in spades with amazing clarity, color, brightness and precision.”

Pricing and availability

Both of Optoma’s latest projectors can be ordered now. The UHD38 and UHD35 are currently listed at Amazon for $1,599 and $1,299, respectively. Some shipping delays appear to have already struck one model and shipping dates may begin to slip on the other in the near future as stock appears to be diminishing. This could just be a launch hiccup though, so keep your eyes peeled.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you have the room for a massive screen, it’s hard to overlook Optoma’s 4K gaming projectors as both models have a lot going for them. The only thing I hope to see in future models is 120Hz or higher refresh rates at 1440p.

QHD is the resolution where many PC gamers tend to settle, and it’s too bad that neither the UHD38 nor UHD35 can find that middle ground. But if you’re like me, you can easily overlook the difference between 4K and 1080p, allowing the latest from Optoma to both satisfy and exceed all of your needs.

