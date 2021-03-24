FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Buy launches 1-day flash sale with AirPods Pro, ecobee thermostats, more

Best Buy has launched a new 1-day flash sale today that’s discounting a selection of Apple products, smart TVs, streaming media players, and more. Shipping is free in orders over $35, with curbside pickup available as an alternative, too. Our top pick is a certified refurbished pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $159.99. Down from the original $249 going rate, today’s offer is $30 less than our previous new condition mention, $40 under Amazon’s sale price, and one of the best prices to date.

AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet and are equipped with active noise cancelling alongside the true wireless connectivity that many have come to know and love. That’s on top of IPX4 water-resistance to ensure they can tag along through workouts, as well as up to 24-hours of playback with the charging case and support for spatial audio. Includes a 90-day Best Buy warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Other notable Best Buy flash sale deals:

Be sure to check out all of the offers in this flash sale right here. With plenty of notable discounts live only through the end of the day, you’ll want to make sure to lock-in the savings now before it’s too late.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

