Automate your home with Alexa or Assistant when you pick up Lenovo’s $10 Wi-Fi Smart Plug

Lenovo is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $9.99 shipped. Also available direct with the code ELECTRICDEALS at checkout. For comparison, it generally fetches between $14 to $18, with today’s deal matching our last mention for its all-time low. Delivering a low-profile design, Lenovo’s smart plug is made to not block adjacent outlets. On the front, you’ll find a dedicated power button for when you don’t want to use voice commands or a smartphone app to control it. Plus, when you do want to just talk to your smart home and have it turn on or off, it supports Alexa and Assistant for a well-rounded feature set. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you’re after something that’s a bit smaller in its design, we’ve got you covered. Gosund’s mini smart plug connects to your network via Wi-Fi and offers many similar features to Lenovo’s model above. However, unlike the Lenovo, there’s no physical power button here. But, at $7.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. you’re saving another 25% and getting a slightly different design.

Do you already have a plethora of TP-Link/Kasa equipment in your home? Well, if so, the TP-Link Smart Plug is also down to $10 right now. We spotted the deal earlier today and it’s a great choice if you’re already in that ecosystem. While it does sport a bulkier design than Lenovo’s, it’s hard to ignore the 4.5/5 star rating from nearly 30,000 customers.

More about Lenovo’s Smart Plug:

Lower profile does not block adjacent ports

Built-in safety against surges to protect your electronics

Easy-to-reach power button

Turn off remotely via Link App

Works with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa

