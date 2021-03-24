FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Automate your home with Alexa or Assistant when you pick up Lenovo’s $10 Wi-Fi Smart Plug

-
Smart Homelenovo
$10

Lenovo is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $9.99 shipped. Also available direct with the code ELECTRICDEALS at checkout. For comparison, it generally fetches between $14 to $18, with today’s deal matching our last mention for its all-time low. Delivering a low-profile design, Lenovo’s smart plug is made to not block adjacent outlets. On the front, you’ll find a dedicated power button for when you don’t want to use voice commands or a smartphone app to control it. Plus, when you do want to just talk to your smart home and have it turn on or off, it supports Alexa and Assistant for a well-rounded feature set. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you’re after something that’s a bit smaller in its design, we’ve got you covered. Gosund’s mini smart plug connects to your network via Wi-Fi and offers many similar features to Lenovo’s model above. However, unlike the Lenovo, there’s no physical power button here. But, at $7.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. you’re saving another 25% and getting a slightly different design.

Do you already have a plethora of TP-Link/Kasa equipment in your home? Well, if so, the TP-Link Smart Plug is also down to $10 right now. We spotted the deal earlier today and it’s a great choice if you’re already in that ecosystem. While it does sport a bulkier design than Lenovo’s, it’s hard to ignore the 4.5/5 star rating from nearly 30,000 customers.

More about Lenovo’s Smart Plug:

  • Lower profile does not block adjacent ports
  • Built-in safety against surges to protect your electronics
  • Easy-to-reach power button
  • Turn off remotely via Link App
  • Works with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

lenovo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

eufyCam E 3-camera system delivers 365-day battery life...
TP-Link’s highly-rated Alexa and Assistant smart ...
Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset has been ha...
Melnor’s Bluetooth smart water timer helps with y...
Square D Wiser energy monitor keeps tabs on your home...
OxyLED 49-foot RGB strip lights plunge to $15 Prime shi...
Airthings Wave Plus smart air quality monitor drops to ...
Philips Hue outdoor lights see rare discounts: Pathway ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Automatically turn off appliances+ lights with four Wi-Fi smart plugs at $16, more

Learn More
Reg. $170+

FLYBIRD adjustable weight training bench with ‘no assembly required’ now $136 (Reg. $170+)

$136 Learn More

Optoma’s new 4K gaming projectors have 240Hz refresh rates, up to 4,000-lumen lamps, more

Order Now! Learn More
Save $60

Enjoy four months of Apple Music Family for FREE if you’re a new subscriber

FREE Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Superbrothers, Almost Gone, Muse Dash, more

FREE+ Learn More

Jessica Alba’s brand Honest Baby just launched clothing with organic fabric

Learn More
All-time low

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with this Linksys Velop MX10 mesh router system at $150 off

$150 off Learn More
31% off

At $7.50 each, don’t overlook this 2-pack of LED camping lanterns (Save 31%)

$7.50 each Learn More