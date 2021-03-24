FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s highly-rated Alexa and Assistant smart plug returns to all-time low of just $10

-
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
Reg. $17 $10

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug for $9.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $17, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since August and matches the all-time low set just a handful of times before. Delivering Alexa and Assistant control, this TP-Link smart plug connects right to your Wi-Fi. That makes it a compelling option for those just looking to get in the smart home game for the first time, or an extra way to expand an existing setup. You’ll also find scheduling and automation support via the companion iPhone and Android app, as well. Over 27,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

At the $10 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find as reliable and trusted of a smart plug as the featured TP-Link offering. Most third-party models sell for nearly the same price if not more, making today’s lead deal easily worth the extra $1 compared to some of the less-reputable brands out there.

But then be sure to swing by our smart home guide for even more deals. These rare Philips Hue outdoor light discounts are still live and marking some of the best prices to date from $80. Not to mention, this ongoing sale on the Airthings Wave Plus smart air quality monitor at $180.

The HS100 allows you to create schedules to automatically power on or off your home electronics and appliances at anytime. You can create a schedule for each device any day of the week, or customize it by a specific time in a day. Keep energy bills low by effectively managing devices that use the most power. Scheduling allows you to prevent power-hungry devices from being left on longer than needed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

eufyCam E 3-camera system delivers 365-day battery life...
iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand drops...
Amazon 1-day Melissa & Doug kids’ toy sale from ...
Get a home office workout in: DeskCycle Under Desk Exer...
Calphalon Gold Box up to 50% off: Espresso machine all-...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ fall to best prices of the year...
New 2021 lows arrive on Apple Watch Series 6 styles at ...
Fire TV Cube delivers 4K HDR playback with Disney+ and ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: 3-pack of TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Switches for $55, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Schedule three TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $21, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Automatically turn off appliances+ lights with four Wi-Fi smart plugs at $16, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer is great for spring cleaning at $90, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Automatically turn lights off when leaving with a Wi-Fi dimmer switch at $25, more

Learn More
Orig. $550

Score a self-emptying Shark XL Robo Vac today for $270 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $550)

$270 Learn More
Save 30%

eufyCam E 3-camera system delivers 365-day battery life at $280 (Save 30%)

$280 Learn More
Save now

iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand drops to $45

$45 Learn More