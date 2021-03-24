TP-Link’s highly-rated Alexa and Assistant smart plug returns to all-time low of just $10

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug for $9.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $17, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since August and matches the all-time low set just a handful of times before. Delivering Alexa and Assistant control, this TP-Link smart plug connects right to your Wi-Fi. That makes it a compelling option for those just looking to get in the smart home game for the first time, or an extra way to expand an existing setup. You’ll also find scheduling and automation support via the companion iPhone and Android app, as well. Over 27,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

At the $10 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find as reliable and trusted of a smart plug as the featured TP-Link offering. Most third-party models sell for nearly the same price if not more, making today’s lead deal easily worth the extra $1 compared to some of the less-reputable brands out there.

But then be sure to swing by our smart home guide for even more deals. These rare Philips Hue outdoor light discounts are still live and marking some of the best prices to date from $80. Not to mention, this ongoing sale on the Airthings Wave Plus smart air quality monitor at $180.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug features:

The HS100 allows you to create schedules to automatically power on or off your home electronics and appliances at anytime. You can create a schedule for each device any day of the week, or customize it by a specific time in a day. Keep energy bills low by effectively managing devices that use the most power. Scheduling allows you to prevent power-hungry devices from being left on longer than needed.

