Bolster your repair abilities with this 42-piece impact socket set for just $50 (Reg. $120)

Reg. $120 $50

Woot is offering the OEM Tools 42-Piece Impact Socket Set for $49.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, you’d normally pay around $120 or so at Amazon for this kit and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re planning to work on vehicles or other heavy-duty machines this spring, then having impact-rated sockets is a must. This kit includes a mix of shallow and deep sockets ranging from 5/16-inch to 3/4-inch, and from 8mm to 19mm in both sizes. There’s also a 3-inch 3/8-inch extension bar, and everything is made with a hard chrome that’s covered in an “easy-to-clean” satin finish. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for the 23-piece DEWALT Impact Socket Set. This not only includes standard sockets, but also the wrench and a carrying case. While this doesn’t provide quite as many socket choices as today’s lead deal, it’s a great way to get started with repairing things around your home. Coming in at $44, this is a nice way to get started with an all-in-one solution.

Need higher-end tools? Home Depot’s pre-spring DEWALT sale is finally here, taking up to 30% off tools, combo kits, and more. Whether you’re in the market for a spare drill or a full-on combo kit to get started, everything’s on sale here.

More about OEM Tools’ Socket Set:

  • EVA Trays are Designed to Fit Securely in a Cabinet or Tool Box
  • Custom Cut of the Tool is a Hi-Vis Green So it’s Easy to See if a Tool is Missing
  • Made with Unique Alloy Steel That is Heat-Treated for Extra Strength and Longevity
  • Features a Hard Chrome Finish: an Easy-to-Clean Smooth Satin Finish That Keeps Rust Away and Won’t Show Prints

