Home Depot’s pre-spring DEWALT sale takes up to 30% off tools, combo kits, more

Home Depot is kicking off an up to 30% off DEWALT tool sale that’s discounting a selection of starter bundles, single tools, and accessories. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. With spring just around the corner, odds are that list of home improvement tasks is piling up. Whether your current weekend warrior arsenal just isn’t going to cut it this year or you’re looking to finally build out a tool kit for the first time, today’s sale is filled with a variety of tools and bundles to get the ball rolling. Everything carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for our top picks.

Notable DEWALT tool deals:

You’ll also find plenty of other discounts for refreshing your space ahead of spring in our home goods guide. But then don’t forget to check out Home Depot’s new spring collection of electric outdoor tools ranging from cordless mowers to other DEWALT and RYOBI offerings.

DEWALT 20V Max 3-Tool Combo Kit features:

The DCD708 20-Volt MAX Compact Brushless Drill/Driver is the most compact DEWALT Drill in the 20-Volt MAX Platform at 6.3 in. front to back. The drill features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 340 Unit Watts Outs (UWO) and LED light to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work. for increased comfort, the handle features an ergonomic design for balance and easier tool control along with a removable belt hook.

