DJI's Osmo Mobile 3 Gimble kit upgrades your iPhoneography setup for $100

-
DJI
Reg. $119+ $100

B&H currently offers the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal Combo Kit for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $119 at Amazon, today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve see this year. Osmo Mobile 3 brings multi-axis stabilization to your iPhone, Pixel, and other smartphones, allowing you to easily capture silky smooth videos. A built-in mount is compatible with a variety of handset sizes, and everything can fold flat when not in use to take up less space in your bag. A bundled tripod and carrying case bring even more value into the mix. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 10,100 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Compared to the newer-generation gimbal from DJI, the Osmo 3 still delivers quite an appealing feature set especially at today’s price. The main trade-off aside from some quality of life enhancements is that the new version packs a magnetic mounting system. There’s still the same 3-axis gimbal capabilities, but overall you’re looking at a more lightweight package. But all in all, if those upgrades don’t seem worth it, today’s discount is hard to beat.

But if your DSLR photography setup is calling for much of the same stabilization features, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a certified refurbished discount on the DJI Ronin-S Gimbal at $299. Then don’t forget to check out all of the deals in our smartphone accessories guide for even more ways to elevate your setup.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Kit features:

Position your smartphone for perfect shots with this DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal. The three-axis design reduces shakes for steady control, and the folding arm allows for effortless portability. A collection of one-tap templates makes it easy to customize your content. This DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal features an ergonomic grip for added comfort.

