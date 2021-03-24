Upgrade your DSLR kit with the DJI Ronin-S Gimbal at a low of $299 (Refurb, Orig. $559)

BuyDig is offering the DJI Ronin-S DSLR Gimbal for $299 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally retailing for $559, it goes for $348 in new condition on sale right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for the best way to enhance your videography skills, this is it. The Ronin-S gimbal can support cameras up to 8-pounds, which is quite heavy for DSLR setups. It’s also compact so you can easily tote it around from site to site. The Essentials Kit includes everything you need to get started with recording stabilized video out of the box. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Ships with a 1-year warranty.

If you don’t have a DSLR setup, then today’s deal might be a bit overkill. Well, if that’s the case, check out the DJI OM 4. It’s built to stabilize your smartphone instead of a full-sized DSLR, delivering a more compact form-factor than the Ronin-S. Plus, at $149, it’s more than 50% below today’s lead deal, making it a killer price for a quality gimbal.

DJI Ronin-S Gimbal features:

The DJI Ronin-S is more than just a miniaturized version of the larger Ronin gimbal stabilizers; it represents a scalable ecosystem for integrating DSLR and mirrorless cameras into professional-grade workflows. The single-handed form factor of the Ronin-S lends itself to lighter camera payloads, up to eight pounds.

