Prep for days on the trail with a 2-pack of Amazon Basics Bike Hooks at just $19

26% off $19

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks for $19.20 Prime shipped. Down from $26, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With spring upon us, it’s time to prep your bikes to head outside and hit the trail. These hooks will make it super simple to hang your bikes on the wall, freeing up precious garage floor space. As someone who’s in the process of clearing out the garage to make room for new projects, finding the right space to place a bike can be crucial. This allows you to clean up the floor and still have easy access to go ride. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Pick up a single bike hook if you only have one ride for just $12 on Amazon. Upping the weight capacity from 40- to 65-pounds, this hook delivers plenty of holding capability for larger bikes. The main thing to note is that you’re only getting one hook here instead of two, so do keep that in mind.

Not a bike fan? No problem. Right now we’re tracking a few Segway scooter deals priced as low as $190. Up to $70 in savings is available here, and these trade manually pedaling for turning a knob and letting an electric motor propel you at up to 18.6 MPH.

More about the Amazon Basics Bike Hook:

  • Sturdy bike-hanger hook (2-pack) offers a space-saving, out-of-the-way bike-storage solution
  • Made of durable industrial-grade steel with a powder-coated finish in Hammertone Grey for long-lasting strength and good looks
  • Protective rubber arm covers help keep bicycle rims safe from scratches

