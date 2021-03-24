FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $70 on Segway Ninebot electric scooters on sale from $190

Amazon is currently offering the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING for $189.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings, comes within $20 of the all-time low set back in November, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. Powered by a 150W motor, this Ninebot eKickScooter arrives with an up to 10 MPH top speed and ability to travel as much as 6.3-miles on a single charge. Alongside energy recovering brakes and a lightweight build, this Segway offering is perfect for kids looking to cruise around the neighborhood this spring and summer. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,700 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter for $629 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $699 going rate, today’s offer saves you $70 and marks the best we’ve seen this year. This electric kick scooter arrives with commuters and older riders in mind, delivering a 25-mile range and 18.6 MPH top speed thanks to a 350W motor. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Then go check out all of the offers in our Green Deals guide. We’re currently tracking some enticing offers on Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controllers, with various HomeKit and smartphone-enabled models on sale from $110.

Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING features:

With a powerful motor of 150W, the Segway E10 kids electric scooter can reach to 10 mph, travel up to 6.3 miles, accommodate a max load of 132 lbs and suitable for kids and teens with the height of 4’3”-5’3”(130–160 cm). E10 is equipped with a high-performance handbrake system, which also has the EBS energy recovery brake function.Rear fender also has a brake function. Front wheels are equipped with a spring damping system for a smoother ride.

