Under Armour Tech Crew Socks for $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $17) at Amazon, more

Reg. $17 $9

Amazon is currently offering the 3-Pack of Under Armour Adult HeatGear Tech Crew Socks in white for $8.99 Prime shipped. Regularly these socks are priced at $17 and today’s deal is matched with all-time low as well as the best rate we’ve seen in over a year. These socks are great for spring activities including hikes, workouts, everyday events, and more. They’re also moisture-wicking, feature arch support, and have anti-odor properties. Plus, this style has cushioning for added comfort and is flexible too. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 4,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today or you can check out our fashion guide for an array of sales from top brands.

Another notable deal from Under Armour is the men’s Baseline Cap for $17. To compare, this hat is regularly priced at $21 and you can choose from a blue or peach coloring. This style is gender neural and perfect for workouts due to its breathable material. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Under Armour customers.

You will also want to check out the Marmot Spring Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide as well as free delivery.

Under Armour Heatgear Tech Crew Socks feature:

  • Dynamic arch support helps reduce foot fatigue
  • Strategic cushion reduces bulk and delivers flexibility
  • Material wicks sweat and dries fast
  • Anti-odor technology helps prevent odor in the sock
  • Today’s athlete demands a sock that not only represents the look and feel of the brand, but that simultaneously provides useful, technical attributes bridging the gap between style and functionality.

