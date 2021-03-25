FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your on-the-go working kit with this three device Bluetooth keyboard at just $15

Duolihui US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Jelly Comb Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard for $14.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 50% from its list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a keyboard to take with you for on-the-go work, this is a great choice. It features both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity so you can quickly switch between three connection profiles. This means that, at the press of a button, you can change what computer it’s connected to. You’ll find both macOS and Windows keys here, meaning it’s ready to use with your favorite computer, regardless of the operating system. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Just $10 on Amazon will score you this wireless mouse. It’s the perfect pairing with today’s lead deal and it’ll still leave you with an additional $5 in your wallet. With adjustable DPI, 20-month battery life, and a compact form-factor, you’ll find that this wireless mouse is a great option for your on-the-go working kit.

If it’s your desk that needs an upgrade, be sure to check out this deal that we found on Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini. The higher-end model is seeing a rare discount of $100 off, delivering 16GB of RAM to your desk.

More on the Jelly Comb Wireless Keyboard:

  • Bluetooth 4.2 technology provides a cable-free & clutter-free connection, operating distance 10m. Simply insert the nano USB receive into your computer or connect via bluetooth and use the keyboard instantly.
  • Fast channel switch between 3 devices without any interference or disconnection. No need to restart pairing process. This keyboard is perfect for people who work with several computer. Use this bluetooth keyboard and press Wireless/BT1/BT2 buttton to switch back and forth between them to save many time and cost.
  • Widely Compatible with Cellphone Tablet PC laptop Desktop with Android Windows iOS and Mac OS system. Works on Apple iPad Air, iPad 4 / 3 / 2, iPad Mini 4, iPhone, Galaxy Tab, Macbook, Surface pro & More

