Save up to $100 on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini with rare high-end config deals

Authorized Apple seller Expercom is currently taking up to $100 off a selection of Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini configurations starting at $663. Headlining is the 16GB/256GB model at $799. Down from the usual $899 going rate, today’s offer amounts to the full $100 in savings, marks a rare discount on the higher-end models, and is the best we’ve seen to date.

Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, but with plenty of additional power under the hood. There’s also up to 2TB of storage, 16GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports to round out the package. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you plan on using Mac mini at the desk, using a portion of your savings on this unique USB-C hub from Satechi is an easy recommendation. It arrives with a matching form-factor that’s meant to rest underneath the Mac while providing four USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and a USB-C input, as well.

While you can currently score the best prices to date on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air at up to $149 off, there are also plenty of other discounts in our Apple guide, as well. Notably, today saw all of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPhone 12 cases discounted by as much as 40%.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

