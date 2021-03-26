FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Energizer’s LED Headlamp will illuminate your path, upcoming projects, more at under $11

Amazon is offering the Energizer Vision HD LED Headlamp for $10.79 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This affordable headlamp provides enough light to illuminate a 40-meter path directly in front of you. It’s bound to come in handy for late-night walks, dimly-lit projects, and the list goes on. A pivotable head allows you to aim light wherever needed and three brightness modes aim to provide the perfect amount of illumination for whatever situation you find yourself in. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you won’t mind a more traditional solution, consider grabbing two EVEREADY LED Flashlights for $6 Prime shipped. These are battery operated, and your first batch is included. Rated an average of 4.6/5 stars from well over 9,100 Amazon shoppers.

And if you have some lamps in the house you’d like to automate, don’t miss out on yesterday’s smart plug find. You can still scoop it up for $5.50 Prime shipped, an offer that shaves 38% off. Another notable discount includes Ivation’s Ozone Generator at $90. If you’ve never heard of this type of machine before, suffice it to say that it’s made to completely eradicate strong odors from smoke, pets, food, and the list goes on.

Energizer Vision HD LED Headlamp features:

  • Elastic strap fits comfortably on your head or hard hat for hands-free use
  • 3 light modes control brightness level for easy use in various conditions
  • Powerful beam delivers 150 lumens of light up to 40 meters
  • Pivoting head adjusts to direct light exactly where it’s required
  • Included AAA batteries provide up to 8 hours of operation

