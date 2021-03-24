Permanently banish strong odors like smoke with Ivation’s Ozone Generator: $90 (Reg. $120)

DBROTH (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Ivation Ozone Generator/Air Purifier for $89.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we have tracked for nearly two years. It doesn’t matter if you flip homes or occasionally want to rid your kitchen of food odors that have accumulated over time, this powerful ozone machine is ready to purify the air in your space. Once armed with this unit, you’ll be able to rid up to 4,000-square-foot spaces of particles and odors from pets, mold, mildew, smoke, and the list goes on. Having used an ozone machine in the past, I can tell you first hand that they live up to the hype and tend to be worth every penny. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you have only one small room in question and it isn’t a strong smell you’re trying to eliminate, consider a Clarifion Negative Ion Generator at $40. This small unit latches onto an AC outlet and works around the clock to remove bacteria, reduce allergens, and eliminate a wide variety of odors.

Our site is filled with other notable discounts worth checking out. Notable finds include two IRIS 3-Drawer Organizers at $8 each, four Armor All Car Vent Clips at 48% off, and Shark’s XL Robo Vac for $270 Prime shipped. And speaking of robot vacuums, check out yesterday’s review of the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+.

Ivation Ozone Generator/Air Purifier features:

Let the Industrial Power of This Portable Ionizer Purify & Freshen The Air Quality In Your Home & Office; Easily Move the Compact Unit from Room to Room

With The Newest Technology Available, This Purifier Enables You to Control the Level of Ozone Output Released, from 500 mg/h to 6000mg/h

For Maximum Convenience & Safety, Set The Timer to Run for up to 60 Minutes, or Continuously for Larger Spaces up to 4000 sq. ft.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!