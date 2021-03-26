FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Just $5 adds this USB-C/USB-A wireless mouse to your portable work kit (50% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsJelly Comb
50% off $5

Yepexwo (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Jelly Comb USB-C/USB-A Wireless Mouse for $4.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. While most wireless mice that use a 2.4GHz adapter only support USB-A, Jelly Comb went a step further and made its dongle with both Type-C and A. This means you can plug it natively into Apple’s latest laptops without having to use any form of dongle. It also features an adjustable DPI ranging from 1,000 to 2,400. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this mousepad for your desk. It’s compact, portable, and best of all, just $2. You’ll be able to put this in your backpack, laptop bag, or even purse so you have a nice and smooth surface to use Jelly Comb’s mouse on anywhere you go.

Now that you have a portable mouse, be sure to check out the deal we found on Jelly Comb’s three device Bluetooth/Wireless keyboard yesterday. It’s also 50% off, this time falling to $15 on Amazon from its normal $30 going rate. Since it pairs with three devices at one time, you’ll easily be able to keep this keyboard at home and take it on the go for a multitude of use cases.

More about Jelly Comb’s Wireless Mouse:

  • Jelly Comb wireless mouse is very convenient, provided 2-1 connections-USB and TYPE-C Nano receiver
  • :Adjustable 3 mode DPI level -1000/1600/2400 DPI
  • In addition to the left and right buttons on the front of the mouse, there are also left and right buttons on the side for easy direct click, and a non-slip pattern is added on the side for a better feel

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals Jelly Comb

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Check temp, humidity, barometric pressure, more with th...
Add a Wicked Folding Hand Saw to your tool collection f...
Expand your Mac’s I/O with up to 30% off Aukey US...
Gunnar Vertex Gaming Glasses strike best price in two y...
VANKYO projectors up to 51% off: Native 1080p LED $147,...
Streamline your desk with JUICEUP’s monitor mount...
Monoprice’s 65-Mile Outdoor OTA Antenna lets you ...
Quit dropping screws, nuts, and more with MagnoGripR...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Upgrade your on-the-go working kit with this three device Bluetooth keyboard at just $15

$15 Learn More
40% off

Unitek’s USB NVMe SSD enclosure transfers data at up to 1GB/s for just $18 (40% off)

$18 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Data Defense, Istanbul, DISTRAINT 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
$10 off

Check temp, humidity, barometric pressure, more with this all-in-one weather station at $23

$23 Learn More
22% off

Add a Wicked Folding Hand Saw to your tool collection for $23.50 Prime shipped (Save 22%)

$23.50 Learn More
Save 30%

Expand your Mac’s I/O with up to 30% off Aukey USB-C hubs from $13

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is live! Save up to 50% off Travis Matthew, Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $200+

GermGuardian’s AC59 Air Purifier with UV-C covers 388-sq. ft. for $150 (Reg. $200+)

$150 Learn More