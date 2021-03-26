Just $5 adds this USB-C/USB-A wireless mouse to your portable work kit (50% off)

Yepexwo (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Jelly Comb USB-C/USB-A Wireless Mouse for $4.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. While most wireless mice that use a 2.4GHz adapter only support USB-A, Jelly Comb went a step further and made its dongle with both Type-C and A. This means you can plug it natively into Apple’s latest laptops without having to use any form of dongle. It also features an adjustable DPI ranging from 1,000 to 2,400. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this mousepad for your desk. It’s compact, portable, and best of all, just $2. You’ll be able to put this in your backpack, laptop bag, or even purse so you have a nice and smooth surface to use Jelly Comb’s mouse on anywhere you go.

Now that you have a portable mouse, be sure to check out the deal we found on Jelly Comb’s three device Bluetooth/Wireless keyboard yesterday. It’s also 50% off, this time falling to $15 on Amazon from its normal $30 going rate. Since it pairs with three devices at one time, you’ll easily be able to keep this keyboard at home and take it on the go for a multitude of use cases.

More about Jelly Comb’s Wireless Mouse:

Jelly Comb wireless mouse is very convenient, provided 2-1 connections-USB and TYPE-C Nano receiver

:Adjustable 3 mode DPI level -1000/1600/2400 DPI

In addition to the left and right buttons on the front of the mouse, there are also left and right buttons on the side for easy direct click, and a non-slip pattern is added on the side for a better feel

