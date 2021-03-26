Step up your FaceTime calls with a rechargeable clip-on LED phone light at just $8 (50% off)

AMIR-US Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Criacr Rechargeable LED Clip-on Phone Light for $7.99 Prime shipped with the code 6ZY97Z4V at checkout. This is down 50% from its list price and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re constantly taking calls on your phone, laptop, or tablet and using the built-in camera, it’s time to upgrade. While this won’t replace your camera, adding more light to your webcam does result in a higher-quality image overall. This light is rechargeable and clip-on, meaning no wires are required to use it and it installs in seconds. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up this smartphone-focused tripod. It comes with the mount and tripod legs, further giving your FaceTime, Zoom, or Google Meet video calls an upgrade. It’s compact, can travel anywhere with you, and the legs are even adjustable so it can be made level on any surface. For just $6, it’s a no-brainer purchase if you grab today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget to give our smartphone accessories guide and subsequent daily roundup a look after picking up the items above. Today, you’ll find the mophie Powerstation Wireless at $19, smartphone mounts, cases, and much more to browse through.

More about the Criacr Rechargeable LED Phone Light:

Our Criacr upgraded version fill light uses 20 cold light beads + 20 warm light beads. The upgraded lights are brighter than all the same types of lights on the market today! The self-timer led ring lights emitted are not dazzling in the center and have a face Beauty effect.

