Smartphone Accessories: mophie Powerstation Wireless $19 (Save 37%), more

Morningsave currently offers the mophie Powerstation Wireless 10000mAh Power Bank for $19 shipped. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer amounts to 37% in savings, beats the all-time low at Amazon by $10, and marks the best prices we’ve seen to date. Sporting a 10000mAh internal battery, this power bank differs from the competition thanks to the inclusion of a 10W Qi charging pad. Alongside being able to wirelessly refuel your iPhone or Android, it can also dish out power from the 2.4A USB port. A Lightning input completes the package to top off the power bank. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

