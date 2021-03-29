Amazon’s best-selling HEPA air purifier banishes spring allergens at a low of $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the LEVOIT Core 300 HEPA Air Purifier for $79.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $100 list price, this saves you 20% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who suffers from springtime allergies, this is an absolute must. Placed in a room of up to 219-square feet in size, this purifier can scrub the air around you in just 12 minutes. It features an H13 True HEPA filter that works alongside the pre- and high-efficiency activated carbon filters to capture “99.97% of airborne particles 0.3-microns in size.” Rated 4.7/5 stars from tens of thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

While having an air purifier is step one, keeping it clean is just as important. That’s why you should put some of your savings to use by picking up this spare replacement filter. It’s just $17 Prime shipped and will give your new air filter another six months of use.

Once you start cleaning your home’s air, it’s time to start monitoring its quality. For that, we’ve tracked down a deal on iClever’s retro-themed Smart Air Quality Monitor. The built-in display showcases things like temperature, humidity, fine dust, and more. Right now, it’s down to a new low of $38.50, while it normally goes for $60.

More about LEVOIT’s HEPA Air Purifier:

High Performance: Enjoy fresh air in 12 minutes with the Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier. Featuring VortexAir Technology and 360° air intake, the Core 300 refreshes the air 5x per hour in rooms as large as 219 ft² / 20 m²

Find Relief: Ease sneezing, congestion, and other allergy symptoms caused by airborne contaminants. The H13 True HEPA Filter works alongside the Pre-Filter and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size, such as dust, smoke, pollen, odor

Multiple Filter Choices: Choose from a variety of replacement filters to best meet your needs. The Toxin Absorber Filter specializes in wildfire, smoke and VOCs. And if you’re a pet owner, try the Pet Allergy Filter to capture pet dander and absorb unpleasant odors.

