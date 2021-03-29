FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s best-selling HEPA air purifier banishes spring allergens at a low of $80 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsLevoit
20% off $80

Amazon is offering the LEVOIT Core 300 HEPA Air Purifier for $79.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $100 list price, this saves you 20% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who suffers from springtime allergies, this is an absolute must. Placed in a room of up to 219-square feet in size, this purifier can scrub the air around you in just 12 minutes. It features an H13 True HEPA filter that works alongside the pre- and high-efficiency activated carbon filters to capture “99.97% of airborne particles 0.3-microns in size.” Rated 4.7/5 stars from tens of thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

While having an air purifier is step one, keeping it clean is just as important. That’s why you should put some of your savings to use by picking up this spare replacement filter. It’s just $17 Prime shipped and will give your new air filter another six months of use.

Once you start cleaning your home’s air, it’s time to start monitoring its quality. For that, we’ve tracked down a deal on iClever’s retro-themed Smart Air Quality Monitor. The built-in display showcases things like temperature, humidity, fine dust, and more. Right now, it’s down to a new low of $38.50, while it normally goes for $60.

More about LEVOIT’s HEPA Air Purifier:

  • High Performance: Enjoy fresh air in 12 minutes with the Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier. Featuring VortexAir Technology and 360° air intake, the Core 300 refreshes the air 5x per hour in rooms as large as 219 ft² / 20 m²
  • Find Relief: Ease sneezing, congestion, and other allergy symptoms caused by airborne contaminants. The H13 True HEPA Filter works alongside the Pre-Filter and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size, such as dust, smoke, pollen, odor
  • Multiple Filter Choices: Choose from a variety of replacement filters to best meet your needs. The Toxin Absorber Filter specializes in wildfire, smoke and VOCs. And if you’re a pet owner, try the Pet Allergy Filter to capture pet dander and absorb unpleasant odors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Levoit

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

The Lavazza Expert Classy Plus espresso brewer automate...
Amazon Fire TV Blaster upgrades a non-smart home theate...
Stock up on Gain flings! Laundry Soap Pacs: 96-loads fo...
Sit on a pedestal with X Rocker’s Mammoth Bluetoo...
Don’t miss this 16-pack of Little Trees Car Air F...
Amazon has Ninja’s Hot and Cold Coffee maker + bu...
Save up to 26% on highly-rated aluminum MacBook stands ...
This highly-rated 6-quart multi-cooker with 10 meal pre...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $200+

GermGuardian’s AC59 Air Purifier with UV-C covers 388-sq. ft. for $150 (Reg. $200+)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $250

The Lavazza Expert Classy Plus espresso brewer automates your morning routine at $161

$161 Learn More
Orig. $99

Apple’s wireless Magic Keyboard 2 falls to new low at just $45 (Refurb, Orig. $99)

$45 Learn More
$15 off

Amazon Fire TV Blaster upgrades a non-smart home theater with voice control for just $20

$20 Learn More

TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 6 router lets you stream 8K video, enjoy Gigabit wireless speeds, more

Learn More
25% off

Stock up on Gain flings! Laundry Soap Pacs: 96-loads for $16 Prime shipped (25% off)

$16 Learn More
Reg. $230

Sit on a pedestal with X Rocker’s Mammoth Bluetooth Gaming Chair: $164 (Save $66)

$164 Learn More
58% off

Don’t miss this 16-pack of Little Trees Car Air Fresheners at $5 Prime shipped (58% off)

$5 Learn More