iClever’s retro-themed Smart Air Quality Monitor strikes new low of $38.50 (Reg. $60)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the iClever Smart Air Quality Monitor for $38.69 shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. A recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon takes over $21 off what it’s been averaging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. If you want to keep tabs on the air quality of your home, office, nursery, or yet another indoor location, this monitor is worthy of your consideration. Statistics for fine dust, temperature, and humidity are shown on its built-in display. The unit looks great and pairs with the popular Smart Life app to put real-time and historical data in the palm of your hand. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

If you don’t need smart functionality, consider ThermoPro Digital Hygrometer at $7 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that going this route means that you’ll only garner temperature and humidity statistics. More than 13,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Speaking of smart home deals, we’ve got several related offers you may be interested in. Standouts include up to 32% off TP-Link Kasa smart home gear and Alexa device discounts priced from $17. We’ve also uncovered Anker’s deals over the weekend as low as $30. Peek at our dedicated smart home guide for more.

iClever Smart Air Quality Monitor features:

Is your family suffering from PM2.5 pollution caused by cooking, burning fireplaces or smoking? By monitoring particulate pollution, the Air Pollution Detector can help you know when to change your home’s air filter to reduce PM2.5 pollution for creating a healthy living environment.

This iClever Home Air Quality Monitor tracks more key factors affecting the health of your indoor environment like fine dust (PM2.5/PM10/PM1.0), temperature, humidity. It can identify the pollutants that compromise your health and help you take mitigating steps or improvements.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

