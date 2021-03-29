Dell’s 8-core i7 + RTX 2060 Super XPS Desktop falls to $990 shipped (Save $670)

Dell is offering its XPS Desktop Special Edition with 2.9GHz i7/16GB/256GB/1TB for $989.99 shipped with the code DTXPSAFF329 at checkout. Note: Your price at checkout will be $999.99 unless you uncheck Premium Support and downgrade to Basic Support for the warranty. This is down from its lofty $1,660 normal going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked for a similar system. You’ll find an 8-core i7 here alongside an RTX 2060 Super graphics card, which pairs well with the 16GB of RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD that Dell pre-installed in its XPS Desktop. This all combines to provide a great experience for multiple uses, whether that’s video/photo editing, gaming, 3D modeling, graphic design, or even just standard work tasks in Excel or Word. All-in-all, this is a great system if you’re in the market for something that’s powerful. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when picking up the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop instead. While it doesn’t deliver an 8-core i7 or RTX 2060 Super to your setup, it does pack a 4-core i5 and GTX 1650 Ti, which is perfect for 1080p gaming on-the-go. Coming in at $730 on Amazon, this is a great choice if you’re looking for something a bit more portable than a full-sized desktop.

Looking for other ways to upgrade your setup? Well, don’t forget that we’re seeing up to 45% off Razer gaming peripherals right now with pricing starting at $30. There’s quite a lot to see here, including mice, keyboards, headsets, and more.

More about the Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition:

Modern presence: Our designers made this desktop as beautiful on the outside as it is powerful on the inside so that it can seamlessly blend into the comfort of your own space. That’s why the XPS Desktop is now smaller with virtually no trade-offs to its capabilities. Now available in Night Sky to match any furnishings or ambiance.

