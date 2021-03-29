Refresh your battlestation with up to 45% off Razer gaming keyboards, mice, more from $30

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Razer PC gaming accessories headlined by the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Keyboard at $199.99 shipped. Down from $230, today’s offer is good for a $30 price cut, marks only the second notable price cut to date, and is the best we’ve seen since January. As one of Razer’s latest gaming keyboards, the BlackWidow V3 Pro sports its Green Mechanical switches that pair with Chroma RGB lighting and a metal top plate. On top of Bluetooth, you can also choose from HyperSpeed Wireless and USB-C connectivity. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $30.

Other notable Razer gaming accessories:

Now that you’ve taken care of the peripherals, it’s time to give your PC an upgrade with Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs which are also on sale today. Delivering up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds, you’ll be able to grab one of the M.2 drives from $80. That’s alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide, as well.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard features:

The name that started it all returns to reassert its dominance. Feel the difference with the Razer BlackWidow V3—backed by a legacy as the first and most iconic mechanical gaming keyboard, and armed with new, improved features including our world-renowned switches.

