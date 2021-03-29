Home Depot drops RIDGID 18V brushless 4-tool combo kit with lifetime warranty to $299, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of cordless tool combo kits at up to 40% off or more. You’ll find that our favorite is the RIDGID 18V Brushless 4-Tool Combo Kit at $299 shipped. Down $295 from its normal list price, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. This kit consists of one 2.0Ah battery, one 4.0Ah battery, a 2-speed drill/driver, 3-speed impact driver, brushless reciprocating saw, and LED light. It also qualifies for RIDGID’s Lifetime Service Agreement, which includes FREE parts and service, including batteries, for as long as you own the tools. Just make sure to register within 90-days of purchasing. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites, but Home Depot’s landing page has all the discounts in one place for you to browse.

More of our favorite deals:

Prefer DEWALT? Well, right now we’re tracking up to 30% off select bundles, so you’ll want to be sure to check that sale out before the pricing goes back up. From picking up single tools to combo kits, air compressors, and more, there’s plenty of ways to save here.

More about RIDGID’s 4-Tool Combo Kit:

RIDGID introduces the 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit with (1) 2.0 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Battery, Charger, and Bag. RIDGID Brushless Motors offer up to 50% more runtime and longer motor life. The 2-Speed Drill/Driver features all metal gears for extended jobsite durability. The 3-Speed Impact Driver features a best-in-class 2250 in./lbs. of torque with adjustable power. The Brushless Reciprocating Saw delivers up to 80% faster cutting and 65% more power in high demand application. The 18V Torch Light puts out 340 Lumens using a lifetime LED light, so the light will never have to be replaced for the lifetime of the tool. With registration, this kit is backed by the Industry’s Only Lifetime Service Agreement. This Combo Kit includes an 18V 2-Speed Drill/Driver, an 18V 3-Speed Impact Driver, an 18V OCTANE Brushless Reciprocating Saw with wood cutting blade, an 18V Torch Light, a 2.0 Ah Battery, a 4.0 Ah Battery, an 18V Charger, a bag, and operator’s manuals.

