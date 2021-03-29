TP-Link is announcing an addition to its Archer AX lineup of Wi-Fi 6 routers, the AX73. This new router delivers 802.11ax 5400Mb/s wireless performance that offers you the ability to enjoy full-speed Gigabit data transfers without having to plug in Ethernet. There are quite a few features here that are perfect for modern smart homes, including enough signal strength for up to 200 wireless devices, beam forming, six antennas, and more. Ready to dive in? Head below to learn why this should be your next Wi-Fi router.

TP-Link’s latest Wi-Fi 6 Archeer AX73 router is built for modern smart homes

While many devices still use 802.11ac, or even 802.11n for connecting to your wireless network, having a Wi-Fi 6 router, like this new model from TP-Link, offers many benefits. The biggest one is the improvement in overall Wi-Fi bandwidth available to your devices since this model specifically can support up to 5400Mb/s of total throughput on its wireless network. However, the devices in your home that do support Wi-Fi 6 will be able to enjoy Gigabit or better network speeds with ease, quickly surpassing wired network abilities for lightning-quick downloads of video games, movies, and more.

This means that older devices now have more room to breathe, and with the six antenna array up top with 4T4R and HE160 features, the latest TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router is designed to handle anything you throw at it. It’ll support 200 more concurrent connections, thanks to MU-MIMO and OFDMA support, which can “reduce congestion and quadruple the average throughput” of your setup.

Cover your entire home, thanks to TP-Link OneMesh support

This router also features TP-Link’s OneMesh support, which allows you to add range extenders and create a true mesh network around your home. Normally, when adding a range extender, your device won’t do intelligent switching between nodes as you walk around. However, with the OneMesh technology from TP-Link, this is exactly what happens. While TP-Link’s recommended extender still features Wi-Fi 5/802.11ac technology, it’s still a fantastic way to expand your network’s coverage without buying additional expensive routers or systems.

Keep your family safe with TP-Link HomeShield

Another benefit of this Wi-Fi 6 router is TP-Link’s HomeShield solution. This allows you to create a safe network environment that delivers enhanced IoT security, DDoS prevention, parental controls, and even comprehensive reporting. This gives you complete control over your network and allows you to monitor and control what your kids have access to on the web.

Pricing and availability for TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Archer AX73 Router

The latest TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Archer AX73 retails for $199.99 and is available on Amazon starting today.

