Apple’s latest $5 movie sale discounts 4K flicks, more from $1

AppleMedia
Another week is now underway and Apple is launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes with a collection of 4K flicks marked down to $5 each. Throughout the deals you’ll find everything from classics like Back to the Future and Shaun of the Dead to Office Space, Booksmart, and plenty of additional newer releases. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple discounts 4K flicks to just $5

All of this week’s Apple deals courtesy of iTunes this week deliver a selection of $5 4K titles ranging a wide variety of genres. Everything is down from its usual $10 to $15 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. Everything will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the movie deals today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of American Skin‬. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure title.

