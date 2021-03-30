FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Aukey’s USB-C hub expands your MacBook or Mac mini I/O with Ethernet + SD, more at $32

-
Amazonmac accessoriesaukey
20% off $32

Aukey via Amazon is offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub with 100W Charging Passthrough for $31.99 shipped with the code G2EWTGMD at checkout. Down 20% from its normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time here. Whether you have Apple’s latest MacBook or Mac mini, this is an absolute must-have. You’ll find that the newer computers from Apple really only have a few USB-C ports and sometimes two Type-A. Aukey’s hub delivers Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, three USB 3.1 ports, SD/microSD, and even 100W USB-C Power Delivery charging passthrough. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need the ample I/O that’s provided by today’s lead deal, opting for nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters could be just what you need. While there’s no HDMI, Ethernet, or other built-in ports here, this is perfect for adapting a wireless mouse dongle or printer cable to work with your new machine. Plus, at under $10 when you clip the on-page coupon, this is quite budget-focused for those who can’t drop $32 on a hub.

Speaking of Apple’s latest machines, did you see that the M1-powered Mac mini is down to $800 right now? It’s a savings of $99 from its normal going rate, making today a great time to upgrade to the latest-and-greatest. Also, don’t forget that we’re tracking a few other Aukey USB-C hubs on sale that feature various ports from $13.

More about the Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Hub:

  • 8-in-1 USB-C Hub: Turn a single USB-C port into 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 1 HDMI port, 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports, 1 USB Power Delivery charging port, and SD & Micro SD card slots
  • Ultra HD Video: HDMI port outputs resolutions up to 4K@30Hz to a connected display
  • SuperSpeed Data Transfer: Three USB 3.0 ports support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. SD & micro SD card slots (which cannot be used simultaneously) support data transfer rates up to 480Mbps. Gigabit Ethernet port supports 10/100/1000Mbps network speeds
  • Fast PD Charging: The USB-C charging port supports up to 100W Power Delivery to keep your MacBook Pro or other compatible laptop fully charged in 2 hours (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub
  • Device Compatibility: Compatible with MacBook Air/Pro 13 inch, Dell XPS 15, HP Spectre x360, HP Elite x2 1012, Google Chromebook Pixel, Lenovo Yoga , Razer Blade Stealth, Huawei MateBook, and other Type C laptops

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

aukey

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Wear OS smartwatch now $75 off via ...
Oral-B’s Guide Electric Toothbrush with Alexa, sm...
Viro Rides’ stunt scooter hits Amazon low at unde...
Elegantly conceal TV cables with this spacious cord cov...
Garmin’s Edge 130 compact bike GPS tracks your sp...
Amazon will ship you two GE 6-Outlet Power Strips for o...
Make egg bites and mini cheescakes at home: Dash Sous V...
Anova’s Vacuum Sealer Pro with sous vide bags hit...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

Expand your Mac’s I/O with up to 30% off Aukey USB-C hubs from $13

From $13 Learn More

Moshi’s new Symbus Mini USB-C hub has 4K60 HDMI, charging passthrough, SD, more

Learn More

All-new Skullcandy Dime Earbuds debut with $25 price, key fob-sized case, more

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Dead Cells, Planescape, Demon’s Rise 2, and more

FREE+ Learn More

Cole Haan’s new performance golf shoes, bags, and apparel will have you ready to tee off

Learn More
Reg. $300

TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Wear OS smartwatch now $75 off via Amazon at $225 shipped

$225 Learn More
Reg. $180+

Oral-B’s Guide Electric Toothbrush with Alexa, smart speaker, more now $90 (Reg. up to $188)

$90 Learn More
New low

Viro Rides’ stunt scooter hits Amazon low at under $36 shipped

Under $36 Learn More