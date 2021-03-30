Aukey’s USB-C hub expands your MacBook or Mac mini I/O with Ethernet + SD, more at $32

Aukey via Amazon is offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub with 100W Charging Passthrough for $31.99 shipped with the code G2EWTGMD at checkout. Down 20% from its normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time here. Whether you have Apple’s latest MacBook or Mac mini, this is an absolute must-have. You’ll find that the newer computers from Apple really only have a few USB-C ports and sometimes two Type-A. Aukey’s hub delivers Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, three USB 3.1 ports, SD/microSD, and even 100W USB-C Power Delivery charging passthrough. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need the ample I/O that’s provided by today’s lead deal, opting for nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters could be just what you need. While there’s no HDMI, Ethernet, or other built-in ports here, this is perfect for adapting a wireless mouse dongle or printer cable to work with your new machine. Plus, at under $10 when you clip the on-page coupon, this is quite budget-focused for those who can’t drop $32 on a hub.

Speaking of Apple’s latest machines, did you see that the M1-powered Mac mini is down to $800 right now? It’s a savings of $99 from its normal going rate, making today a great time to upgrade to the latest-and-greatest. Also, don’t forget that we’re tracking a few other Aukey USB-C hubs on sale that feature various ports from $13.

More about the Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Hub:

8-in-1 USB-C Hub: Turn a single USB-C port into 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 1 HDMI port, 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports, 1 USB Power Delivery charging port, and SD & Micro SD card slots

Ultra HD Video: HDMI port outputs resolutions up to 4K@30Hz to a connected display

SuperSpeed Data Transfer: Three USB 3.0 ports support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. SD & micro SD card slots (which cannot be used simultaneously) support data transfer rates up to 480Mbps. Gigabit Ethernet port supports 10/100/1000Mbps network speeds

Fast PD Charging: The USB-C charging port supports up to 100W Power Delivery to keep your MacBook Pro or other compatible laptop fully charged in 2 hours (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub

Device Compatibility: Compatible with MacBook Air/Pro 13 inch, Dell XPS 15, HP Spectre x360, HP Elite x2 1012, Google Chromebook Pixel, Lenovo Yoga , Razer Blade Stealth, Huawei MateBook, and other Type C laptops

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!