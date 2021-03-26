FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your Mac’s I/O with up to 30% off Aukey USB-C hubs from $13

-
Amazonmac accessoriesaukey
Save 30% From $13

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its USB-C hubs starting at $13. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.99 when clipping the on-page couoon. Typically fetching $40, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen since December and coming within $1 of our previous mention. Aukey’s USB-C hub arms your Mac, PC, or Chromebook with an 8-in-1 form-factor and bus-powered design. It’s as ideal for throwing in your bag as it is for using in minimalistic desktop setups thanks to a single cable experience. Alongside 100W passthrough charging thanks to a USB-C input, you’re also looking at a 4K HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet and SD card readers, as well as three USB-A slots. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Just like the lead deal, be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the following listings in order to lock-in the discounted price.

Other Aukey USB-C deals:

For those who are in need of some storage alongside expanded I/O, have a look at Anker’s PowerExpand 4-in-1 Hub instead. Delivering USB-C, HDMI, and two USB-A ports, this offering also packs a 256GB internal SSD at $80. Or just have a look at our Mac accessories guide for even more discounts today.

Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Turn a single USB-C port into six ports and two card slots for data transfer, Display expansion, internet connection, and charging. The 100W USB Power Delivery port keeps your 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Just $5 adds this USB-C/USB-A wireless mouse to your po...
Gunnar Vertex Gaming Glasses strike best price in two y...
VANKYO projectors up to 51% off: Native 1080p LED $147,...
DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo includes a Smart Control...
Streamline your desk with JUICEUP’s monitor mount...
Monoprice’s 65-Mile Outdoor OTA Antenna lets you ...
Quit dropping screws, nuts, and more with MagnoGripR...
NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem lets you ditch t...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $20

Anker integrates 256GB NVMe SSD into its 4-in-1 USB-C Hub: $80 (All-time low, Save $20)

$80 Learn More
50% off

Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is live! Save up to 50% off Travis Matthew, Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $200+

GermGuardian’s AC59 Air Purifier with UV-C covers 388-sq. ft. for $150 (Reg. $200+)

$150 Learn More

Anker debuts new PowerWave Sense iPhone stand, compact 20W USB-C charger, more

Read more Learn More
50% off

Just $5 adds this USB-C/USB-A wireless mouse to your portable work kit (50% off)

$5 Learn More
24% off

Gunnar Vertex Gaming Glasses strike best price in two years, now $38 (Reg. $50)

$38 Learn More
51% off

VANKYO projectors up to 51% off: Native 1080p LED $147, Leisure 420 Mini $75, more

$75+ Learn More
$2,148 value

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo includes a Smart Controller for $1,061 ($2,148 value)

$1,061 Learn More