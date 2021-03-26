Expand your Mac’s I/O with up to 30% off Aukey USB-C hubs from $13

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its USB-C hubs starting at $13. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.99 when clipping the on-page couoon. Typically fetching $40, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen since December and coming within $1 of our previous mention. Aukey’s USB-C hub arms your Mac, PC, or Chromebook with an 8-in-1 form-factor and bus-powered design. It’s as ideal for throwing in your bag as it is for using in minimalistic desktop setups thanks to a single cable experience. Alongside 100W passthrough charging thanks to a USB-C input, you’re also looking at a 4K HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet and SD card readers, as well as three USB-A slots. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Just like the lead deal, be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the following listings in order to lock-in the discounted price.

Other Aukey USB-C deals:

For those who are in need of some storage alongside expanded I/O, have a look at Anker’s PowerExpand 4-in-1 Hub instead. Delivering USB-C, HDMI, and two USB-A ports, this offering also packs a 256GB internal SSD at $80. Or just have a look at our Mac accessories guide for even more discounts today.

Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Turn a single USB-C port into six ports and two card slots for data transfer, Display expansion, internet connection, and charging. The 100W USB Power Delivery port keeps your 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub

