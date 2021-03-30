FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score two Govee motion-sensing dusk to dawn LED bulbs to automate outdoor lighting at $8.50

48% off $8.50

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Motion-sensing Dusk to Dawn LED Outdoor Light Bulbs for $8.39 Prime shipped with the code RIBDSBIQ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 48% from its normal going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. While finding dusk to dawn bulbs is fairly easy, picking up a pair that also has a built-in motion sensor isn’t quite as simple of a task. This kit will use PIR detection so it can turn on anytime the infrared sensor sees motion. Its detection area ranges from 16.4- to 26.3-feet and shuts off 30-seconds after movement has stopped. This function only happens at night, as well, thanks to the dusk to dawn sensor that’s also built into the bulb. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Pick up Westinghouse’s 60W LED Bulb to save on indoor lighting. While these bulbs won’t turn on and off with the sun, it’s a great way to ditch energy-inefficient lights in your home. Coming in at just $3 Prime shipped, this is a great way to save some cash on all fronts while still enjoying the benefits of LED lighting.

On the hunt for voice-controlled lighting? Well, check out these deals we found earlier on LIFX bulbs and strips. Pricing starts at $15 and up to 25% in savings is available, making now a great time to shop. These also feature HomeKit compatibility, which is something many of the budget-focused brands generally leave out from their products.

More about Govee Motion Dusk to Dawn LED Bulbs:

  • PIR Motion Sensor: Govee motion activated bulb frees your hands with PIR infrared sensor. The smart bulb turns on automatically once movement is detected within 16.4 – 26.3ft and shuts off 30 seconds after no activity in the detecting scope.
  • Dusk to Dawn Sensor: The security light bulb automatically switches on at night (≤25lux) when movement is detected and off at dawn (≥45lux) even with motion detected.
  • Energy Saving: The 12W cold white bulb featuring super 1200lm brightness is equivalent with 100W incandescent bulb but using 90% less energy. Less cost on electricity, more brightness for your home.

