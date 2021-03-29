LIFX’s new Color HomeKit Bulb packs 1,100-lumen output at $40 (Save 20%), more from $15

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Color A19 HomeKit Light Bulb for $39.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen on the new release. Delivering 1,100-lumens of brightness, this smart LED light doesn’t require an external hub in order to work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups. Its full color output pairs with various white temperatures for setting the perfect scene be it during movie nights or to add a pop of color to your office. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable LIFX HomeKit deals:

While we just saw this eye-catching retro-themed smart air quality monitor go on sale for $38.50, there are plenty of other offers in our smart home guide. Those in the Alexa or Assistant ecosystems will want to check out this collection of TP-Link Kasa accessories from $14 while there’s up to 32% in savings to be had.

LIFX Color HomeKit Bulb features:

A smart, ultra-bright LED bulb (1100 lumens), iconic design and 550 billion colors – it can take bedrooms to sleep-pods; kitchen tables to dining events; and living rooms to cinemas. You won’t believe how easy it is, or how good it makes you feel to be home. With Wi-Fi you don’t need a bridge or hub to set it up. No extra bits of hardware will be cluttering up your surfaces – every bulb works straight outta the box. Works with Alexa, Google and Apple HomeKit and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!