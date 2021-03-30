FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Twelve South MagicBridge houses your extended Magic Keyboard and Trackpad

-
mac accessoriesNewsTwelve South

Today we are taking a look at the new Twelve South MagicBridge Extended. Twelve South — one of our favorite Apple gear accessory makers — is out with a new extended MagicBridge today to combine your full-size Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2 into one integrated unit. While the standard MagicBridge has been around for a while, the new MagicBridge Extended variant is releasing today to accomodate the over-sized Apple Magic Keyboard with the numeric keypad hanging off one side. Head below for a closer look. 

New Twelve South MagicBridge Extended

In our review of the original MagicBridge system, we called it a “beautiful way to join Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2.” And there’s no reason not to expect much of the same from the new Twelve South MagicBridge Extended. 

The Twelve South MagicBridge Extended is essentially a tray to house your Magic keyboard with number pad alongside an Apple Magic Trackpad 2. Crafted from polycarbonate, the one-piece control surface tray is described as being feather light with silicone pads on both the inside and the bottom to protect your precious Apple gear and the desk it all sits on. Twelve South also makes a point of suggesting it works great in your lap as well, and it will never block in incoming or outgoing Bluetooth signals. 

Designed in Charleston, South Carolina, by the folks at Twelve South, it is compatible with the following Apple gear: Apple Magic Trackpad 2 (MJ2R2LL/A or MRMF2LL/A) and Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad (MQ052LL/A or MRMH2LL/A). 

Separated at birth. Reconnected by a bridge. Ever notice Magic Keyboard & Magic Trackpad 2 look like they were supposed to go together? Having these profile twins connected to form one larger keyboard makes them so much easier to use because they never slide apart. When your trackpad is predictably beside your keys – on the right or left side of your keyboard – your fingers will find it without you having to look down from your screen. Cleaner, faster, more stable control. Now that’s magic.

It also supports both left- and right-handed individuals as the Trackpad can be oriented on either side of the keyboard within the MagicBridge Extended’s tray. 

The new Twelve South MagicBridge Extended is available now in both white and black/Space Gray to match whichever model Apple gear you want to put in there. It is now listed at $49.99 via the official Twelve South Amazon store

9to5Toys‘ take

While I personally don’t require the use of the Magic Trackpad, I can certainly appreciate some good desktop organization. Unless the actual spacing (or price for that matter) won’t work for you, the Twelve South MagicBridge Extended is probably something anyone with this setup and a penchant for a tidy desktop should take a look at. Twelve South has been making fantastic accessories for many years now, and it looks like it just added another great, if not somewhat niche, product to its lineup. 

