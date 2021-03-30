FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your Zoom calls or Twitch streams with this budget-focused $16.50 USB microphone

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsTONOR
45% off $16.50

Tonor Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB Microphone with Stand and Pop Filter for $16.49 Prime shipped with the code OMTZIV9H and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally retailing for $30, this saves you 45% and is the best we’ve tracked. Whether you’re calling into Zoom meetings or wanting to stream your next Call of Duty match on Twitch, having a quality audio setup is a must. This microphone requires nothing more than a free USB 2.0 port and doesn’t even need drivers installed to function. The cardioid pickup pattern helps block-out unwanted noises from outside of the microphone’s range and the included shock mount helps cut down on vibrations. Plus, you’ll even get a pop filter to help clean up your audio even more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

If you’re running out of free USB ports on your computer, use some of your savings to expand that by picking up this 4-port hub. Being the #1 best-selling in its class on Amazon, you’ll only spend $8 here, which still leaves some cash from today’s lead deal in your pocket.

For those who don’t have USB-A on their computer, today’s lead deal does support USB-C natively. However, you’ll likely want to pick up an adapter like we found earlier with Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It not only delivers three USB-A 3.1 ports, but also Gigabit Ethernet, SD/microSD, and more for just $32.

More about the Tonor USB Microphone:

  • Plug and Play: With a USB 2.0 data port, no additional driver is required. TC30 is compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux. Ideal for gaming, podcasting, zoom meeting, streaming, Skype chatting, online conference.
  • Cardioid Pickup Pattern: The mic has a cardioid pickup pattern and an excellent off-axis suppression function, allowing it to capture more natural sound and suppress unwanted background noise.
  • Easy to Install: Without any assembly, only need to attach the pop filter to the mic tripod, then it can be plug and play.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals TONOR

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Aukey’s true wireless earbuds are water-resistant...
Score two Govee motion-sensing dusk to dawn LED bulbs t...
Let your kids play with three pounds of Kinetic Sand + ...
CORSAIR’S new K55 RGB PRO/XT gaming keyboards off...
Score grandma or the kids a new Amazon Fire 7 tablet fr...
Sony’s Xperia 1 II Smartphone drops to new all-ti...
This Amazon-made Anvil Looper Tree Trimmer has hit a ne...
Aukey’s USB-C hub expands your MacBook or Mac min...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Review: Samson Q9U delivers great sound in a versatile USB/XLR package [Video]

Learn More
35% off

Aukey’s true wireless earbuds are water-resistant with 30 hours of battery life, more for $26

$26 Learn More
48% off

Score two Govee motion-sensing dusk to dawn LED bulbs to automate outdoor lighting at $8.50

$8.50 Learn More
Reg. $15

Let your kids play with three pounds of Kinetic Sand + get eight tools, more for under $12

Under $12 Learn More
70% off

Join Sam’s Club, get a FREE household card, + save up to 70% with membership deals from $20

From $20 Learn More
Review

Lorex 2K Video Doorbell Review: Feature-packed with no monthly fees [Video]

Learn More

CORSAIR’S new K55 RGB PRO/XT gaming keyboards offer six macros + more from $50

Learn More
20% off

Score grandma or the kids a new Amazon Fire 7 tablet from just $40 right now (Reg. $50)

From $40 Learn More