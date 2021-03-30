Upgrade your Zoom calls or Twitch streams with this budget-focused $16.50 USB microphone

Tonor Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB Microphone with Stand and Pop Filter for $16.49 Prime shipped with the code OMTZIV9H and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally retailing for $30, this saves you 45% and is the best we’ve tracked. Whether you’re calling into Zoom meetings or wanting to stream your next Call of Duty match on Twitch, having a quality audio setup is a must. This microphone requires nothing more than a free USB 2.0 port and doesn’t even need drivers installed to function. The cardioid pickup pattern helps block-out unwanted noises from outside of the microphone’s range and the included shock mount helps cut down on vibrations. Plus, you’ll even get a pop filter to help clean up your audio even more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.
More about the Tonor USB Microphone:
- Plug and Play: With a USB 2.0 data port, no additional driver is required. TC30 is compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux. Ideal for gaming, podcasting, zoom meeting, streaming, Skype chatting, online conference.
- Cardioid Pickup Pattern: The mic has a cardioid pickup pattern and an excellent off-axis suppression function, allowing it to capture more natural sound and suppress unwanted background noise.
- Easy to Install: Without any assembly, only need to attach the pop filter to the mic tripod, then it can be plug and play.
