Upgrade your Zoom calls or Twitch streams with this budget-focused $16.50 USB microphone

Tonor Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB Microphone with Stand and Pop Filter for $16.49 Prime shipped with the code OMTZIV9H and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally retailing for $30, this saves you 45% and is the best we’ve tracked. Whether you’re calling into Zoom meetings or wanting to stream your next Call of Duty match on Twitch, having a quality audio setup is a must. This microphone requires nothing more than a free USB 2.0 port and doesn’t even need drivers installed to function. The cardioid pickup pattern helps block-out unwanted noises from outside of the microphone’s range and the included shock mount helps cut down on vibrations. Plus, you’ll even get a pop filter to help clean up your audio even more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

If you’re running out of free USB ports on your computer, use some of your savings to expand that by picking up this 4-port hub. Being the #1 best-selling in its class on Amazon, you’ll only spend $8 here, which still leaves some cash from today’s lead deal in your pocket.

For those who don’t have USB-A on their computer, today’s lead deal does support USB-C natively. However, you’ll likely want to pick up an adapter like we found earlier with Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It not only delivers three USB-A 3.1 ports, but also Gigabit Ethernet, SD/microSD, and more for just $32.

More about the Tonor USB Microphone:

Plug and Play: With a USB 2.0 data port, no additional driver is required. TC30 is compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux. Ideal for gaming, podcasting, zoom meeting, streaming, Skype chatting, online conference.

Cardioid Pickup Pattern: The mic has a cardioid pickup pattern and an excellent off-axis suppression function, allowing it to capture more natural sound and suppress unwanted background noise.

Easy to Install: Without any assembly, only need to attach the pop filter to the mic tripod, then it can be plug and play.

