The wide selection of Anker Soundcore speakers has been expanded even further today following the release of two new models: Mini 3 Pro and Select Pro. Both units bear an IPX7 waterproof rating that the brand attributes to rugged casing that acts as an “impenetrable barrier against liquids.” While sizing between the two models varies greatly, battery life for both is between 15 and 16 hours. Continue reading to learn more.

Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Pro

If you’re in the market for a compact Bluetooth speaker with USB-C, the new Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Pro wants to fill that void. As with the non-Pro model, this unit is touted as being smaller than a cup of coffee. Despite this, Anker sets a high bar with claims that it delivers “a bass experience you’ll never have guessed could come out of such a small package.”

The new Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Pro is available for order now at Best Buy. It’s priced at $39.99, which is sort of surprising, given the fact that this cost mirrors what you’d need to spend on Anker’s non-Pro offering. This unit can be paired with 100+ other Soundcore PartyCast-enabled speakers.

Anker Soundcore Select Pro

Want something even larger? Anker Soundcore Select Pro may be a better fit. The design of this Bluetooth speaker gives a nod to boom boxes. Unsurprisingly, this has paved the way for a built-in handle, making it easy to tote wherever you may be headed. With 16-hour battery life, this unit is able to outlast Mini 3 Pro by roughly one hour.

Charging speeds and connectivity options aren’t exactly clear, but a marketing photo on Amazon calls out this units ability to “charge other devices while you listen.” If there’s a sizable battery and desirable connectivity options, this unit could assert itself as a neat power bank alternative.

Pricing for Anker Soundcore Select Pro is set at $99.99. It can be purchased right now from Best Buy. An Amazon listing has appeared, but the unit is “currently unavailable.” It’s unclear whether there is some sort of Best Buy exclusivity at launch or if there has simply been a clerical error somewhere down the line.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having recently added Tribit StormBox Micro to my repertoire, I don’t have a personal need for either of Anker’s new Bluetooth speakers. That being said, USB-C connectivity paired with a small form factor is what roped me in with Tribit, so it’s safe to say that Mini 3 Pro would be my first choice. This could rapidly change, though, if Select Pro is equipped with a large battery, rapid charging capabilities, and perhaps USB-C connectivity.

