Nomad’s Base Station Pro sees 50% discount to new low of $100 with our exclusive code

-
Reg. $200 $100

Nomad is teaming up with 9to5Toys to offer an exclusive discount on its Base Station Pro Charger. Just apply code 9TO5 at checkout and you’ll drop the price down to $99.98. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, is $50 below our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. This price cut enters on the heals of Xiaomi showcasing an AirPower clone that forgoes the usual Apple premium. But for those looking to charge multiple devices at once while still enjoying a more high-quality build, the Base Station Pro is worth a look. On top of leather stylings, the charger arrives with 18 Qi coils which can refuel up to three devices simultaneously at 5W. An included 27W USB-C PD charger completes the package. Over 255 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station Pro features:

Base Station Pro introduces a new era of charging, with full surface wireless power. Simply place your phone anywhere on the surface and it will effortlessly begin to charge. Never worry about waking up to a dead phone because it wasn’t aligned perfectly on the charger’s “sweet spot” again. Our machined aluminum frame, combined with a compact multi-level coil board assembly, allows for an ultra thin body measuring in at just 1.2 centimeters.

Building upon the Qi standard, Aira’s FreePower® technology has enabled freedom of position wireless charging for the first time. Using a combination of custom hardware and software, FreePower® solves dozens of complex wireless charging challenges to provide convenience and the peace of mind to drop your phone and forget it.

