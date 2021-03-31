This 1080p webcam with built-in light upgrades your Twitch streams and Zoom calls at $14

VonHome (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Vitade 1080p USB Webcam with Built-in Ring Light for $14.11 Prime shipped with the code 960AWEBCAMPC and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal shaves a massive 76% off its going rate at Amazon and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Whether you need a new webcam to stream your gameplay on Twitch or just want to have a more professional presence on video calls with Zoom, this is a great upgrade for just about any setup. When you consider that even Apple’s latest MacBook Pro comes with a 720p webcam built-in, upgrading to 1080p with a built-in ring light is absolutely worth considering. This model has an 80-degree field-of-view and sets up in minutes thanks to its plug-and-play design. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this pair of USB-A to USB-C adapters. They’ll allow you to plug the camera from today’s lead deal into Apple’s latest MacBooks, given they’re USB-C only. For both adapters, you’re only spending $8 total, which is a bargain for what you’re getting.

To further upgrade your setup, check out this deal we found on a USB microphone. It has USB-C built-in, so no adapter is needed to use it with Apple’s computers. Included with your purchase is the mic, a stand, and even a pop filter, which is everything you need to get started. At just $16.50, it’s a must-have for your setup for those who want the best quality all around.

More about the Vitade 1080p Webcam:

Built-in ring light adjustable in 3 brightness with touch control and facial-enhancement technology optimize the image automatically and enable your video streaming look more professional

960AF webcam with 80° wide angle lens captures high definition image and video at 1080p/30fps. Perfect for streaming on social media and gaming.

Automatic low-light correction provide true-to-life video even in dim lighting conditions. Real time autofocus enables the webcam capture more details.

