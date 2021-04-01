Amazon Basics’ USB battery charging pack starts your rechargeable collection at low of $27

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics USB Battery Charger Pack for $27.19 shipped. Down from $32, you’re saving 15% here and today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. This bundle includes a quad battery charger, eight AA’s, two AAA’s, and then two each of both a C and D cell adapter. If you’re tired of spending countless dollars on throw-away batteries that your Xbox controller is constantly going through, this is a great remedy to that situation. With eight AA’s and two AAA’s, there’s enough here to power your game controllers as well as TV remote. Plus, the two C/D cells ensure that these rechargeables can even handle larger products. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need the C/D cells, AAA’s, or the charger itself, this 12-pack of AA’s will keep your gear going for quite a while since you can cycle through which ones are charging and which ones are in use. It’s available for just $15 at Amazon, making it a fantastic purchase to help kick single-use batteries to the curb.

Don’t forget to check out our daily Green Deals roundup, where today we outlined a sale on BLACK+DECKER’s plug-in electric 3-in-1 blower/vacuum/mulcher which is now down to $79. This is perfect for taking care of lawn chores this spring, and helps kick gas and oil to the curb at the same time.

More about Amazon Basics’ USB Battery Charger Kit:

Combination battery pack with rechargeable batteries, size converters, and USB charger

Product includes: 8 pre-charged AA batteries (2000 mAh), 2 pre-charged AAA batteries (800mAh), AA to C and AA to D size converters, and a rapid USB charger.

Rapid USB charger with individual channel charging slots for recharging 1-4 AA/AAA Ni-MH batteries at a time

Charger includes tri-color LED indicator light plus over-charge/wrong polarity protection

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!