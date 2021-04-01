Bartesian Keurig-style cocktail maker sees rare Amazon price drop to $280 (Reg. $350)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Bartesian (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine for $279.88 shipped. Regularly $350 and very rarely ever going on sale, this is $70 off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, and within a few bucks of the all-time low. This aesthetically pleasing machine is like the Keurig of cocktails and will be a conversation starter all summer while its sitting in your home bar. Created by “master mixologists,” you simply drop a cocktail capsule in, select your preferred strength, and press mix, effectively negating the need to worry about all of the extras like “juices, bitters, simple syrups, and other ingredients.” Just make sure you have a bottle or two of your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila on hand, and you’re ready to go. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage right here. More details below.

if you’re not interested in the entire home bar cocktail machine above, score a nice Mixology Bartender Cocktail Shaker Set and call it a day. This set carries 4+ star ratings from over 1,500 Amazon customers and sells for $20 Prime shipped. You’ll have to mix your own cocktails here, and provide all of the ingredients separately, but it will save you a small fortune.

If you are, however, intrigued by today’s notable Bartesian offer, take a look at one of the many cocktail capsules you can choose from right here. With everything from Cosmopolitans and Margaritas, to Whiskey Sours, and more, there will most likely be something you’re in to starting from $20.

More on the Bartesian cocktail machine:

INTELLIGENT COCKTAIL CREATION: Create endless craft cocktails in the comfort of home — no need to measure or pour. Just insert a cocktail capsule into your Bartesian drink mixer machine, select your preferred strength and press mix. The system draws the spirit from the appropriate reservoir and mixes your cocktail in seconds.

MIXOLOGIST-APPROVED DRINKS: Bartesian cocktail machine capsules were created by master mixologists and include the ingredients for favorites like margaritas, whiskey sours, old fashioneds and more.

