Bartesian aims to be the Keurig of premium cocktails

Coffeemakers from Nespresso, Keurig, and others have made it easier than ever to brew a cup of joe. Ease of use has allowed machines like this to become overwhelmingly popular. The success there has caused companies to consider what other types of food and drink could become as successful using a similar formula. LG SnowWhite serves as a notable example having made the rounds by taking the hassle out of ice cream making. Fast-forward to today and a somewhat-similar invention called Bartesian is ready to craft premium cocktails so you won’t have to worry about hailing a ride home. Continue reading to learn more.

Bartesian makes premium cocktails in seconds

If bartending is one of those things you’d like to learn, but are unlikely to ever actually get to, Bartesian is here to do the work for you. This premium cocktail-making machine makes it a cinch to liven up whatever’s in the liquor cabinet.

Like many coffeemakers, Bartesian uses pods to craft your next favorite drink. Don’t be fooled though, you’ll still need to keep base spirits like vodka, tequila, and whisky around. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given the fact that even a Keurig machine needs water.

Bartesian takes a page from Nespresso’s playbook by automatically identifying which capsule has been inserted so it can then allow users to choose their desired mixture settings using its built-in touchscreen. It will even make glassware recommendations based on the type of pod inserted. Once the on-screen prompts have been followed, it’ll only be a matter of seconds until your custom cocktail has been crafted.

Pricing and availability

Bartesian is available for order now. Each machine is priced at $349.99 and capsules work out to roughly $2.50 each. It doesn’t matter which pack of pods you buy, they’re always sold in quantities of six, and pricing is set at $14.99. The only clear way to reduce cost is by opting for a Bartesian Cocktail Subscription which ensures 18 capsules will be shipped to your door each month for a total of $42.74.

9to5Toys’ Take

Although I’ve never really acquired a taste for alcohol, I can very clearly see a pathway to success for Bartesian. Creating a great drink often takes quite a bit of experimentation and talent. For this reason, delivering a product that automates the process is something I find easy to appreciate.

While there are bound to be some that consider the task of making drinks themselves to be fun, my guess is that just like cooking, many of us would prefer to let someone else (or a machine) do all the work. To some, the entry-level price tag may seem high, but I actually consider it to be very inviting as it will likely pave the way for more affordable drinks over time.

