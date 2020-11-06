Bartesian aims to be the Keurig of premium cocktails

-
Home GoodsNews

Coffeemakers from Nespresso, Keurig, and others have made it easier than ever to brew a cup of joe. Ease of use has allowed machines like this to become overwhelmingly popular. The success there has caused companies to consider what other types of food and drink could become as successful using a similar formula. LG SnowWhite serves as a notable example having made the rounds by taking the hassle out of ice cream making. Fast-forward to today and a somewhat-similar invention called Bartesian is ready to craft premium cocktails so you won’t have to worry about hailing a ride home. Continue reading to learn more.

Bartesian makes premium cocktails in seconds

If bartending is one of those things you’d like to learn, but are unlikely to ever actually get to, Bartesian is here to do the work for you. This premium cocktail-making machine makes it a cinch to liven up whatever’s in the liquor cabinet.

Like many coffeemakers, Bartesian uses pods to craft your next favorite drink. Don’t be fooled though, you’ll still need to keep base spirits like vodka, tequila, and whisky around. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given the fact that even a Keurig machine needs water.

Bartesian takes a page from Nespresso’s playbook by automatically identifying which capsule has been inserted so it can then allow users to choose their desired mixture settings using its built-in touchscreen. It will even make glassware recommendations based on the type of pod inserted. Once the on-screen prompts have been followed, it’ll only be a matter of seconds until your custom cocktail has been crafted.

Pricing and availability

Bartesian is available for order now. Each machine is priced at $349.99 and capsules work out to roughly $2.50 each. It doesn’t matter which pack of pods you buy, they’re always sold in quantities of six, and pricing is set at $14.99. The only clear way to reduce cost is by opting for a Bartesian Cocktail Subscription which ensures 18 capsules will be shipped to your door each month for a total of $42.74.

9to5Toys’ Take

Although I’ve never really acquired a taste for alcohol, I can very clearly see a pathway to success for Bartesian. Creating a great drink often takes quite a bit of experimentation and talent. For this reason, delivering a product that automates the process is something I find easy to appreciate.

While there are bound to be some that consider the task of making drinks themselves to be fun, my guess is that just like cooking, many of us would prefer to let someone else (or a machine) do all the work. To some, the entry-level price tag may seem high, but I actually consider it to be very inviting as it will likely pave the way for more affordable drinks over time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Amazon’s 1-day board game sale from $12.50: Catan...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon Launchpad gift guide unwraps unique and unexpected present ideas

Learn More

VIZIO’s 4K OLED TVs are finally available with AirPlay 2, HomeKit, more

Learn More
$100

Dremel’s craft + hobby maker kit includes a rotary tool, engraver, and torch for just $50

$50 Learn More

All-new 3Doodler PRO+ pen can draw objects using metal, wood, more

Order Now! Learn More
$50

Upgrade your car with iOttie’s One Touch 10W Wireless Mount at $42.50 (Reg. $50)

$42.50 Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s in-house men’s brands from $7 Prime shipped: GoodThreads, more

From $7 Learn More
20% off

Match your MacBook with this Space Gray stand for $24

$24 Learn More
Reg. $39

The BAKBLADE 2.0 Plus hair remover makes it easy to shave your back: $24 (Reg. $39)

$24 Learn More