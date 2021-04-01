Corsair HS70 wired gaming headset with Bluetooth back at $80 (save 20%)

Score the Corsair HS70 gaming headset with simultaneous Bluetooth and wired connection for $79.99 shipped on Amazon. Regularly going for $100, this 20% savings drops the price to its lowest point of 2021 and within just $10 of the all-time Amazon low. The custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers provide a wide range of sound, on top of simultaneous Bluetooth audio, and a noise-cancelling microphone. This lets you play music, connect to your team, or stream live, all while staying immersed in the in-game sound. I can personally get caught up saving Hyrule for a few hours on end, so a major selling point for me is the snug, over-the-ear fit with memory foam. It’s got a full 30-hour battery life, plus compatibility with the Switch wireless chat and Windows sonic surround sound. Rated 4+ stars on Amazon. More details below from $10.99.

A main selling point for this headset is the simultaneous audio, but there are more affordable options for traditional gaming gear. You can snag this Corsair HS60 Pro for just $50 shipped on Amazon. With the same high-fidelity sound and noise-cancelling mic, these are a solid choice for those just looking to connect with other players. Rated 4.4/5 from over 6,000 ratings.

Looking for the lowest price around? Check out this RUNMUS headset for just $25.99 shipped on Amazon. It’s equipped with LED lights, a noise-cancelling mic, and 7.1 surround sound, so no quality is sacrificed for these savings. You can even bring the price tag down to a jaw-dropping $10.99 with the on-page coupon. This headset is compatible with a wide variety of systems, offers 50mm Dual neodymium drivers, and a bold design with LED lights for a price that can’t be beat. Check out our Corsair guides for more deals on gaming keyboards, mouses, and more!

Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Wired Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS70 BLUETOOTH Gaming Headset delivers both comfort and quality with memory foam ear pads, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, and simultaneous wired connection for game audio with Bluetooth® for chat.

