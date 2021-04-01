Brighten your patio with two 3,200-lumen solar-powered outdoor LED lights for just $19 (30% off)

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 3,200-lumen Solar-powered Outdoor LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code MRK4KKQA at checkout. Down from its $27 list price, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low and other similar (but lower-powered) models go for around $30 or so at Amazon. Now that spring is nearly here for much of the country, it’s time to consider giving your outdoor space some love before BBQing and family time on the porch is in full swing. These lights each offer 3,200-lumens of brightness and install easily. Thanks to the built-in solar panel, you won’t have to worry about running wires or changing batteries here. The sun’s rays do it all, with a full day’s exposure lasting all-night-long, depending on what mode you have it in. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Should you grab the lights in today’s lead deal, be sure to pick up some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. Rated to hold up to 15-pounds of weight, this will make mounting your new lights super simple and requires no drilling. Coming in at under $5 on Amazon, this is a no-brainer purchase.

For times when you’re not out back, but at the lake, be sure to bring Anker’s Powerhouse 200 along. It’s currently on sale for $170, which is a $60 savings from its normal going rate. With the ability to power your smartphone, tablet, or even some small appliances, this is a great way to go off-grid while still keeping your modern electronics charged and running.

enkman Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Equipped with 208 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3200 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!