Bring Anker’s Powerhouse 200 on upcoming camping trips at a low of $170 (Save $60)

-
Reg. $230 $170

Woot via Amazon is currently offering the Anker Powerhouse 200 Portable Power Station for $169.99 shipped. Down from its usual $230 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 57600mAh internal battery, we found this to be a compelling option in our hands-on review for everything from camping to charging drones and more. Its AC outlet pairs with two 2.4A USB-A slots as well as a USB-C PD output and an AC car port to provide plenty of I/O. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 345 customers. Head below for more.

For a more affordable off-the-grid charging solution, consider the Anker PowerCore Solar 20000 at $60 instead. While this won’t quite be able to match the power output on the featured offering, it will deliver 18W charging speeds to your iPhone and more while out and about. Plus, it’s built-in solar panel can be refueled just by laying in the sun. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

And then if you’re in need of even more charging capabilities, you can still save $100 on Anker’s higher-end Powerhouse II portable power stations, which are marked down to all-time lows from $300. Then check out these ongoing Jackery Explorer discounts from $125 as well as everything else in our Green Deals guide.

Anker Powerhouse 200 features:

Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances. Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours. Replenish PowerHouse’s cell capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers

