Levi’s Spring Fling Sale updates your denim, t-shirts, more with 30% off sitewide

Levi’s is having a Spring Fling Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Spring is a great time to refresh your wardrobe and this sale is full of denim and essentials for everyday wear. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are marked down to $49 and originally were priced at $70. This style is available in a wide array of color options and the slim-fit design is flattering. I also really like that you can roll the hem to show off your spring kicks. With over 1,100 reviews from Levi’s customers and a best-selling pair of denim, this style is rated 4.9/5 stars. Hit the jump to score even more deals from Levi’s.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the new Vineyard Vines Sale that’s offering up to 50% off new markdowns.

