Add 10 SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet cables to your networking setup for just $1 each

Monoprice is offering 10 of its 6-inch SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for just $10 shipped when you add 10 to your cart and use the code 10SLIM at checkout. Normally $16 for a 10-pack at Amazon, today’s deal makes the cables just $1 each and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’re working on simplifying your networking setup, deploying shorter cables can really help clean up the way it looks. Today’s deal gives you 10 6-inch Cat6A cables that are super thin. I’ve got these exact cables in the 12-inch length and I absolutely love using them in my network setup. Plus, with a Cat6A rating, you’ll be able to reach speeds of 10Gb/s on your local network with ease. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you need a single cable that’s longer than 6-inches, we’ve got you covered. This one from Amazon Basics sports a Cat6 rating and spans 10-feet. This is great if you need to hook up a device that’s across the room, instead of right next to your network switch. It’s just $6.50 on Amazon too, which delivers additional savings compared to the deal above.

Take your home network to new heights when you pick up a NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 router or DOCSIS 3.1 modem. Right now, you’ll find deals priced from $380 with up to $119 in savings to be had.

More about Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A cables:

Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A is a small cable with big performance. With a cable diameter of almost half a standard Cat6A cable, SlimRun Cat6A is easier to route and saves valuable space in high density environments, such as data centers and telecommunications rooms. With SlimRun Cat6A, you can fit more cables in the same space, saving you the time and cost of expanding or replacing cable pathways.

