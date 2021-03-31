FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 routers and DOCSIS 3.1 models on sale from $380 (Save up to $119)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK852) for $581.14 shipped. Down from its usual $700 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $119 in savings, beats our previous mention by $31, and is the third-best discount to date. With support for Wi-Fi 6 in tow, this mesh Orbi system from NETGEAR arrives with 5,000-square feet of coverage thanks to the two included nodes and can deliver up to 6Gb/s of throughput. That’s alongside support for 100 devices to cover all of those smart home gadgets, as well as four Gigabit Ethernet ports to handle the expansion of your wired network, as well. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $380.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 deals:

Over in our networking guide, we’re still seeing a collection of TP-Link 802.11ac mesh routers, Gigabit switches, and more on sale from $9. And then no matter which of the Wi-Fi 6 systems or other networking deals you go with, stop paying your ISP a monthly rental fee for the cable modem with NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 offering that’s marked down to $88.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Orbi Wi-Fi 6 is a tri-band Wi-Fi System built with the latest and fastest Wi-Fi 6 technology to provide the ultimate smart home experience with Wi-Fi coverage and connection capacity beyond belief Keep all Wi-Fi connections strong in every room All the time with enough bandwidth for all your devices Multiple 4K/8K UHD streaming music for your Wi-Fi connected speakers.

