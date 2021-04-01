Your kids can create their own toys with this 3D Printer Bundle, now $315 (Reg. $469)

Every child needs toys to play with. Instead of taking your kids to buy something generic, wouldn’t it be cool if they could make their own? They can with the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle, which is now only $314.99 (Reg. $469) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most technology experts agree that 3D printing is the future. In decades to come, we will print everyday items at home rather than having them shipped across the country. The Toybox 3D Printer is a great way to introduce your kids to this technology, and keep them occupied for years to come.

Designed specifically for children, the device links to any smartphone or tablet. The companion app has a vast catalog of toy designs; when your little one finds something they like, they can simply tap to print. Using non-toxic, biodegradable “printer food”, the Toybox 3D Printer can create amazing toys in eight different colors. In this bundle, you get enough material to print between 100 and 300 toys. When you run out, it’s easy enough to replace the spool.

Slightly older kids can get even more creative by designing their own toys. The Toybox app allows custom uploads, so imagination can run riot. As seen on Shark Tank, this printer makes an incredible gift for all ages and it’s small enough to keep on any desk or countertop.

Order today for just $314.99 to get the printer and eight filaments at 42% off MSRP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

