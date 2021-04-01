FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Your kids can create their own toys with this 3D Printer Bundle, now $315 (Reg. $469)

-
Reg. $469 $315

Every child needs toys to play with. Instead of taking your kids to buy something generic, wouldn’t it be cool if they could make their own? They can with the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle, which is now only $314.99 (Reg. $469) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most technology experts agree that 3D printing is the future. In decades to come, we will print everyday items at home rather than having them shipped across the country. The Toybox 3D Printer is a great way to introduce your kids to this technology, and keep them occupied for years to come. 

Designed specifically for children, the device links to any smartphone or tablet. The companion app has a vast catalog of toy designs; when your little one finds something they like, they can simply tap to print. Using non-toxic, biodegradable “printer food”, the Toybox 3D Printer can create amazing toys in eight different colors. In this bundle, you get enough material to print between 100 and 300 toys. When you run out, it’s easy enough to replace the spool. 

Slightly older kids can get even more creative by designing their own toys. The Toybox app allows custom uploads, so imagination can run riot. As seen on Shark Tank, this printer makes an incredible gift for all ages and it’s small enough to keep on any desk or countertop.

Order today for just $314.99 to get the printer and eight filaments at 42% off MSRP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

9to5Toys Daily: April 1, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch, ...
New PowerA Xbox Series X controller designs up for pre-...
Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off new sale styles from...
Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Dashboard Car Mount $7 (30...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley,...
Bring Anker’s Powerhouse 200 on upcoming camping ...
Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Hyrule ...
Satechi April Fools’ Day sitewide sale takes $10 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars, more expire at month’s end; grab them while you still can

Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 1, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch, Nomad Base Station Pro, more

Listen now

New PowerA Xbox Series X controller designs up for pre-order at $35: Metallic, purple, more

Learn More
50% off

Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off new sale styles from $20

from $20 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Dashboard Car Mount $7 (30% off), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley, Hyperforma, Super Hydorah, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $230

Bring Anker’s Powerhouse 200 on upcoming camping trips at a low of $170 (Save $60)

$170 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Hyrule Warriors Definitive $50, more

$30 Learn More