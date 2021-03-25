FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Tab A lets you binge-watch Netflix anywhere: $218 (Save 22%)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4-inch Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB Android Tablet for $217.90 shipped. Down from its usual $280 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, is $37 below the other carrier models, and a new all-time low. Armed with LTE, this tablet delivers an 8.4-inch display that pairs with four Dolby Atmos speakers to ensure it’s more than suitable for watching content at home or on-the-go. Its internal 32GB of storage can be supplemented by up to 400GB of microSD card storage which rounds out the package alongside a metal enclosure. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 175 customers.

If the included 32GB of storage just isn’t going to cut it, use a portion of your savings to expand that by picking up Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSD card at $18. Or if another storage tier sounds like a better move, there are other offerings starting at $7.50. In any case, this best-selling microSD card will give you plenty of room for photos, movies, and other files.

But for those more concerned around watching content or getting work done at home, don’t forget that Samsung’s higher-end Galaxy Tab S7/+ models are up to $232 off. That’s alongside these ongoing Samsung Chromebooks starting at $190 and the deal we just spotted on its UV gear sanitizer and Qi charger at $30.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A LTE features:

Compact Connected Cinematic Bring entertainment to life with the Galaxy Tab a 8 4″ With LTE Whether you’re traveling commuting or relaxing at home escape into the worlds of your favorite movies shows and music on a wide immersive screen—all without having to search for Wi-Fi. Always connected with LTE Watch work listen and browse from the couch train Park bench and everywhere in between With LTE connectivity you’re always online so your entertainment is always on whenever you want

