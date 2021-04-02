FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your EDC with SOG’s Baton Q4 multi-tool at an Amazon low of $38 (Reg. $45+)

Amazon is offering the SOG Baton Q4 EDC Multi-Tool for $37.95 shipped. For comparison, this multi-tool has an MSRP of $100, though it regularly goes for around $70 at Home Depot or $60 at BladeHQ when in stock. At Amazon, it’s fetched closer to $45 or so more recently and today’s deal marks the second-best that we’ve tracked all time. This pocket-sized multi-tool is perfect for a myriad of uses, including screwdriving with its magnetic hex and Torx set, opening bottles or cans, using as pliers or wire cutters, as well as featuring a 5Cr15MoV knife blade for cutting boxes open and more. It’s just 7-inches long and weighs in at only 6-ounces, making it quite compact and lightweight for easy carry. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If it’s a pocket knife with a larger blade that you’re after, check out the Kershaw Clash. I’ve had one for years and still use it around the house. It’s stayed sharp for quite a while and the SpeedSafe opening mechanism is fun to fiddle with as well. It’s available for $34 at Amazon, making it a great alternative to today’s lead deal.

Looking for something more budget-friendly and compact for your EDC? Well, the Gerber EAB Lite pocket knife features a replaceable blade and is down to just $10 right now. It uses standard utility blades, which are quite budget-focused to pick up when it starts to dull. This is great if you don’t know how to sharpen a standard knife blade, or if that’s something you just don’t want to mess with.

More about the SOG Baton Q4 EDC Multi-Tool:

  • The SOG Baton Q4 is a small tool kit, a magnetic hex tool and Torx screwdriver set; includes bottle opener, can opener, pliers and wire cutter
  • These EDC tools serve as a Torx tool set for computers, phones and even a gun multitool; multi tool pocket knife, pliers and torx screwdriver set stows easy in the included custom leather case
  • Take care of your EDC multitool and we’ll take care of you; we gladly consider repairs and replacements for properly maintained SOG Baton gear

